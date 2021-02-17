Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 24th (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Authentic Equity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AEACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 24th. Authentic Equity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Authentic Equity Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEACU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $10.98.

