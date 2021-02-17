Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.50

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 81464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a market cap of £9.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

