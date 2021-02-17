Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $360.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $342.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.71.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $8.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,885. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

