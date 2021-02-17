Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/10/2021 – Automatic Data Processing is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.
- 1/28/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $197.00.
Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.47. 14,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
