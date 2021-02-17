Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 5.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $68,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,447. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

