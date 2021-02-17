AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.
NYSE AN opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90.
AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
