AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

NYSE AN opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

