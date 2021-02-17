Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $592,263.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $592,263.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

