Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $413.73 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $413.73 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.93 or 0.84298153 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

