Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,283 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.94. 293,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,251,857. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

