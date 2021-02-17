Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 17,900 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 398,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.