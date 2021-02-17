Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 18,031 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,118. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

