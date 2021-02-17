Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $21,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.86. The stock had a trading volume of 293,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360,335. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.00. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $341.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

