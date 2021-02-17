Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,807 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,337,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $295.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

