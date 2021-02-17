Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $43,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,148,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,377 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. 98,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,023. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,190.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.