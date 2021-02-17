Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,821 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 85,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 251,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 328,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,401,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

