Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 455,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

