Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $140.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,750. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

