Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.95. The company had a trading volume of 368,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $771.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.15 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

