Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,576 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,002. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

