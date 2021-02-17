Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $28.25 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $176.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.