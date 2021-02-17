Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $39.29 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 642,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after buying an additional 633,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. 245,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,046. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

