Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 10,928 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 770,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,210,508. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

