Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.06. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $494.78. The company has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.