Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 11,008 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Motco boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 74,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

