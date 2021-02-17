Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 14,319 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE C traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 730,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

