Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 16,320 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.9% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $95,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.11. 95,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,337. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

