Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 16,695 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

