Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 235,428 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235,428 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,493,000 after acquiring an additional 674,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. 487,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,889,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

