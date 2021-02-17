Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 31,356 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,356 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.10% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 169,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

