Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 48,552 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,552 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.02. 38,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.93 and its 200-day moving average is $237.06. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

