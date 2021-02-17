Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 6,207 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.09. 52,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,555. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.09 and a 200 day moving average of $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

