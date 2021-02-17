Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,046 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $38,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 291,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.