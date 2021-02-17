Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Trading Up 9.8%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) traded up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. 406,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 172,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31.

In other news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

