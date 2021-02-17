Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,721 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $145.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

