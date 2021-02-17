Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.32

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.32 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 126.97 ($1.66). Avation PLC (AVAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 158,348 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Avation PLC (AVAP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95. The company has a market capitalization of £77.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.32.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

