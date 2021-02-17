AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 608,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
AVEO stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
