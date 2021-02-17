AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 608,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AVEO stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.