Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.89. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.41. 3,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,019. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $179.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.