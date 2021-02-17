Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.89. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.41. 3,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,019. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $179.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

