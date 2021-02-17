AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.74

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and traded as high as $53.30. AVEVA Group shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVEVF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

