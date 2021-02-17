Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 7,489,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 30,673,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $143.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

