Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 168,358 shares of company stock worth $6,340,244 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

