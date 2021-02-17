Avista (AVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

