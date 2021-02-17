Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.033 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

