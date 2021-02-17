Axe (AXE) Hits Market Cap of $286,221.96

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $286,221.96 and $96,763.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.00880942 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

