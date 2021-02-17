Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $82.73 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $82.73 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.94 or 0.00871491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.18 or 0.05160849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016263 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

