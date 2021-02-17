Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (LON:AXI) Shares Up 0.8%

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.75 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.72 ($1.15). 37,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 34,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

