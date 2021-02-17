Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Position Decreased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,734 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.80% of Axos Financial worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NYSE:AX opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

