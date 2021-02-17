Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Down 7.1%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.92. 4,770,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,329,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Ayro by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ayro by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 201,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

