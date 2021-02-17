Azuki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $432,396.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Azuki has a market cap of $4.24 million and $432,396.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 92.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00309207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00082706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00071900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00084757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00435713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00173400 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 7,630,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,569,489 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

Azuki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

