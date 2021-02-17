Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

