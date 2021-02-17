B. Riley Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $371.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $367.00 to $371.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.33.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

